CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1,735.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Erste Group lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $219.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.