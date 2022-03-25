CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.61

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 8764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVI. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 1.66.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,482,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 283,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,086,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

