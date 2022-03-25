D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will report $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.64. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $15.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.18 to $17.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $20.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

DHI opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $359,612,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

