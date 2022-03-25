DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.77 Million

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $13.77 million and approximately $896,763.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 562,126,168 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

