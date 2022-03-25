Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 57,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DKILY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 124,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.