Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €90.40 ($99.34).

A number of research analysts have commented on DAI shares. HSBC set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($94.51) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

ETR DAI traded down €0.84 ($0.92) during trading on Friday, reaching €63.32 ($69.58). 2,832,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €68.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.69. Daimler has a 12-month low of €60.10 ($66.04) and a 12-month high of €91.63 ($100.69).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

