Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Down 91.9% in March

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DWAHY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.08. 12,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,292. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

