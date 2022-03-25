Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $2.70. Danaher reported earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $10.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

DHR stock opened at $286.53 on Friday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $215.38 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $204.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.40 and its 200-day moving average is $300.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Danaher by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,344,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

