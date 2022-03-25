DAOstack (GEN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $130,406.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.47 million and $130,406.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,321.51 or 0.99984018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022422 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

