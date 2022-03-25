Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.60. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 1,270,466 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.44.
About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
