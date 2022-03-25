Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $431.72 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,640,427 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

