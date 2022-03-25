Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $277,655.74 and approximately $9,000.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 563.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.46 or 0.00874648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.74 or 0.07006323 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,223.19 or 1.00086439 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,174,521 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

