DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.04 Million

DAV Coin (DAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 71.8% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,380.62 or 0.99852986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00278085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00063516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00023933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013382 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001502 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

