David Van Ludwig Purchases 8,000 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider David Van Ludwig acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $10,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 72,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,856. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Global by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Global by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Global by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

