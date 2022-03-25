DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.86.
A number of research firms have commented on DVA. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of DVA opened at $111.77 on Friday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 327.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 250.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita (Get Rating)
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
