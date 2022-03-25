DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DVA opened at $111.77 on Friday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 327.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 250.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.