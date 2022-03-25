Decentral Games (DG) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Decentral Games (DG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $156.40 million and $2.15 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000753 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.52 or 0.06983797 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,339.99 or 1.00003138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00042212 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 471,543,255 coins and its circulating supply is 468,729,711 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

