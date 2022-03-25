Decentralized Machine Learning 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,578.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $153,271.12 and approximately $2,578.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00035232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00112296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars.

