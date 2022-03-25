Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 89.6% in March

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
About Decibel Cannabis (Get Rating)
