Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 620,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,138. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $547.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,861.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 109,674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 76,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,102,000 after buying an additional 102,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.