Deeper Network Price Hits $0.0836 on Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0836 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $104.35 million and $1.93 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00045942 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 572.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.20 or 0.00909193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.84 or 0.06990003 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.67 or 0.99905046 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.