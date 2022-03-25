Degenerator 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

