Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.45 ($0.07). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 278,806 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.98. The stock has a market cap of £29.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50.

In related news, insider Aristide C. Achybrou bought 496,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £24,808.45 ($32,659.89).

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

