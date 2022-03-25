Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DROOF. Citigroup upgraded Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.65) to GBX 163 ($2.15) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 208 ($2.74) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.33.
Shares of DROOF stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
