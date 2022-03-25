Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Shares Up 7%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF – Get Rating) shares shot up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 16,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Further Reading

