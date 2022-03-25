Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $219.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.14 and a 200-day moving average of $303.00. The company has a market capitalization of $597.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.