Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target to €97.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($110.99) to €108.00 ($118.68) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of HEINY stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.26. 34,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,249. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

