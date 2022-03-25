Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $18.65. 102,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.