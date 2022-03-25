DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the February 28th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DEUZF remained flat at $$5.52 on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEUZF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.