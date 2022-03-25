Devery 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,115.00 (EVE)

Devery (EVE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Devery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $89,993.80 and $3,115.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Devery Profile

EVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

