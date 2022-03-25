Diamond (DMD) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $14,411.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00004323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001451 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042491 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,673,073 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

