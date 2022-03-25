Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 360.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.37.

FANG opened at $143.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $144.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.