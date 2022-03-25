DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.09. 93,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $147.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,685 shares of company stock worth $8,004,654 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

