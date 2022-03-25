Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Shares of Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital China (DCHIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Digital China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.