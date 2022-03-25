DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Reaches $483.60 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $483.60 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004966 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00031875 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.58 or 0.00890190 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.