Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 99.5% higher against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $256,984.02 and approximately $13.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,379.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.47 or 0.07006528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00279941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.03 or 0.00818007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00107461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013313 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.47 or 0.00449453 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.68 or 0.00443177 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,603,946 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

