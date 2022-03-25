Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 99.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $256,984.02 and $13.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,379.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.47 or 0.07006528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00279941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.03 or 0.00818007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00107461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013313 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.47 or 0.00449453 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.68 or 0.00443177 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,603,946 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

