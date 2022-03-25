DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 483.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $7,122,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.04. 2,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,759. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -274.36.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.