Dimecoin Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $817.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00092353 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

