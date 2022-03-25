Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $3.84

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.65. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 8,548 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

