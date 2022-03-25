Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Up 3.2%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.71 and last traded at $126.71. Approximately 13,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,964,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.73.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.02.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $5,780,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $807,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
