Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Down to $7.65

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.25. Diversey shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 11,163 shares changing hands.

DSEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Diversey alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Diversey by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Diversey by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.