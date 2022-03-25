Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.01. 81,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,468. The stock has a market cap of $719.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 289,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 98,453.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 77,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 77,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 322,627 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

