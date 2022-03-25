Dogecoin Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion and approximately $861.11 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

