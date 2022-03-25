Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Dollar General reported earnings of $2.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $13.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $220.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.71. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

