Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.00

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $158.00 and last traded at $156.35, with a volume of 16785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.85.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.51.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,233,000 after buying an additional 108,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

