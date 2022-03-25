Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the February 28th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,285,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,358,000.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $101.40. 65,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.70. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $94.40 and a 1-year high of $105.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.8125 per share. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.