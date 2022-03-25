DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $11.74

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.03. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,818,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,533,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,500,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.