DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $2.36

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.24. DouYu International shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 4,319 shares traded.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

The firm has a market cap of $703.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 4,159,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 2,111.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,442,549 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 1,606,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 1,487,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

