Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.30. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.80% and a net margin of 6.30%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.