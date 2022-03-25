Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Up 2,983.3% in March

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 2,983.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.3 days.
DDHRF remained flat at $$4.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Dream Impact Trust has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
About Dream Impact Trust
